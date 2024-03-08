Primary Winners: Lizzie, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sean Teare, Taral Patel, Ali Sheikhani

HOUSTON: Texans of South Asian origin had much to cheer about the results of the Super Tuesday primary elections despite the low turnout. On March 5, only 6% of registered Harris County voters cast a ballott, lowest since 2012.

At the national level, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump swept primaries across the nation. Due to a poor showing against Trump, Nikki Haley has suspended her campaign.In the races for the U.S. Senate, Rep. Colin Allred won the Democratic Party primary to enable him to face Senator Ted Cruz in the general election in November.In Congressional primaries, Lizzie Fletcher beat challenger Pervez Agwan handily in the newly created District 7. Another incumbent, Sheila Jackson Lee turned back Amanda Edwards in District 18..

In Harris County, incumbent District Attorney Kim Ogg could not withstand a strong challenge from former prosecutor Sean Teare, who received 75% of the votes. Ogg struck out at her critics, saying she “had made powerful enemies for all the right reasons.” In County Sheriff’s race Ed Gonzales won with 67% of the votes. He will face Mike Knox.

Incumbent Judge RK Sandill was running behind challenger Denise Brown for the District 127 Judgship.

In Fort Bend County, Taral Patel avoided a runoff with 51% of the votes to challenge incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. in the general election.