Prominent Indian Artists to Perform at MTS Temple Festival

PEARLAND: The annual Utsav at Sri Meenakshi Temple straddling the weekends (April 29/30 and May 6/7) brings two special free for all cultural programs for Houston’s residents. First, On Sunday April 30, a day after the temple’s MEENAKSHI pattabhishekam celebration, the Goddess’ story will be presented as a dance drama (with narration in English) by a prominent dance group Parashah from Chennai.

This group of dancers consisting of 11 talented Bharathanatyam dancers from the schools of prominent teachers Priya Murle and Roja Kannan have come all the way from India to showcase this art form through the story of Meenakshi. Second, a two-day discourse in English on “The 18 Rahasyas (secrets) in the Ramayana” by Sri Dushyanth Sridhar will be presented on May 6 and May 7, the concluding weekend of the Utsav celebrating the Goddess’s celestial wedding.

Sri Dushyanth Sridhar is a very popular speaker on Hindu scriptures in many Indian languages including English. He is liked by both the older population and the younger ones as he is not only very articulate in the English language but also reinterprets our scriptures for the times we live in. He calls English the “lingua franca “ of Sanatana Dharma a.k.a. Hinduism. Sri MEENAKSHI Temple Society is proud to present his two-day discourse in English during the conclusion of the annual Mahotsavam celebration on May 6 (4 pm) and May 7 (3 pm).

It is indeed a fortunate stroke of serendipity that Sri Dushyanth Sridhar will be speaking (IN ENGLISH) on “The 18 Rahasyas in the Ramayana” as he is slated to script the Ramayana in two volumes, the first one of which is to be released during the AYODHYA RAMJANMABHUMI inauguration in 2024.

Our ancient sages have united all of us culturally diverse Indians through this epic poem “Ramayana” and the British rule has united all of us linguistically diverse Indians through the English language! This event is sure to please Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Marwari, Hindi, Sindhi speaking people. So come and enjoy this rare discourse in English on the “18 Rahasyas in the Ramayana” on May 6 and May 7.