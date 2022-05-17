Raj & Kanwal Bhalla Donate to Memorial Eagle Plaza

SUGAR LAND: At a recent ceremony held in late April, the Sugar Land Mayor and members of City Council gathered for a ribbon cutting to mark the completion of the Memorial Eagle Plaza off University Blvd. and north of Commonwealth Blvd.

The plaza consists of flags at the entrance, a Veterans Remembrance Tower and the Memorial Eagle sculpture. The Plaza commemorates the men and women of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for their country.

Col. R.P.S. Raj and Kanwal Bhalla, residents of Sugar Land for many years, generously made the lead $100,000 donation the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation towards the completion of the plaza surrounding the eagle sculpture. Col. Bhalla, a veterinarian, retired from the Indian Army many years ago before immigrating to the US and working with major corporations. Due to a recent surgery, he was unable to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony but was represented by his wife Kanwal and their niece.

Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman lauded the Bhallas for their generous donation which will be added to by contributions by former Mayor Jimmy Thompson, Nancy Thompson and Brooke Thompson (in memory of Bob Brown), the Amy and Gary Becker Foundation, and John Null.

The Eagle Plaza was the third of four commemoration projects that Sugar Land City Council approved in 2009 for Sugar Land Memorial Park each located at different parts of the park. The final fourth project named “Welcome Home,” is still being developed and donations are being sought for it.