‘Rangbaaz’ Season 3 Premieres on ZEE5 Global

After the phenomenal success of the first two seasons of its marquee gangster drama ‘Rangbaaz’, ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South-Asian content, has announced another season of the hit show. Written by Siddharth Mishra, directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Pictures, ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. The show is helmed by Navdeep Singh who has NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under to his directorial credits.

This season is centred around Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people. His image as a Robin Hood type character begins to solidify and he starts to feel accepted and validated. However, does he confuse fear for respect? This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.

The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan and others in pivotal roles.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “Rangbaaz has been one of the most successful franchises of ZEE5 Global and was appreciated worldwide. This year, we are delighted to present yet another season of Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti, which is high on drama entertainment series packed with thrill and suspense. We hope that viewers across the globe will enjoy the intriguing third season.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “Rangbaaz has been one of the most successful franchises at ZEE5, and we are extremely proud to present the third season of this acclaimed show. It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with a passionate creator like Navdeep Singh who has helmed Rangbaaz 3, enabling us to broaden the canvas giving viewers a whole new landscape to inhabit. We are excited for the audiences to experience Vineet Kumar Singh’s phenomenal performance as the protagonist in addition to commendable performances by Aakanksha Singh, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rajesh Telang, and Vijay Maurya amongst others. Rangbaaz is amongst the few shows across the digital ecosystem to have a third season, and we are proud to bring this unique story to life and build characters that viewers remember and love. This season promises to be a gripping watch for our audiences”.

Showrunner Navdeep Singh said, “I have been a fan of the earlier seasons of Rangbaaz as this dark world of gangster politics fascinates me. Hence, I was excited to be a part of this season and chalk out a new character with distinct shades of good and bad. ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ uncovers the epic life and times of Saheb while also charting the story and the politics of Bihar as the two are shown to be inextricably woven together. For those who love ‘rajneeti’, this is the show you have been waiting for! I hope that viewers enjoy this showcase of power and politics as we have tried to keep it as real as possible”.