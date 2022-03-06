Ricky Kej & The World Ensemble Live — The One Earth Concert

Ricky Kej is a Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer and environmentalist. He has performed at venues in over 30 countries including at the United Nations headquarters in New York and Geneva. Kej was named a UNCCD Land Ambassador at the COP14 to raise public awareness about the challenges of land degradation, desertification and drought. Kej also serves as a UNESCO – MGIEP “Global Ambassador for Kindness”, UNICEF Celebrity Supporter, and is an ambassador for the Earth Day Network. In 2020, Kej was named as a GQ Hero 2020 by GQ magazine.

rickykej.com

Ricky’s awards include the United Nations “Global Humanitarian Artist” award and is conferred with the title “Youth Icon of India”. ‘Real Leaders’, a Signatory to the United Nations named Ricky Kej as one of the 100 Real Leaders who ‘Inspire the Future’. The House of Commons, Parliament of Canada awarded Ricky for his “Outstanding Musical and Humanitarian Achievement”.