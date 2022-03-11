Roopa Gir to Lead Indo-American Political Action Committee

HOUSTON: The Indian American Political Action Committee (IAPAC) takes great pleasure in announcing Dr. Roopa Gir as the new President of IAPAC. Roopa, who is a board member and resident of Bellaire, stepped into her new role with IAPAC on March 1, 2022.

Roopa takes over the position of President from Ramesh Anand, who vigorously steered the organization to become an engaging voice for Indian Americans through tough and challenging times due to COVID-19.

Roopa brings a different background to IAPAC, which has been in existence for over 25 years. She worked in the Oil & Gas Industry for over 3 decades, finishing her career as Director, Technology Watch and Scientific Advisor at Schlumberger.

In 2013, Roopa took the initiative to start an educational nonprofit called iEducate, and currently serves as Chairman of this social venture in Greater Houston. iEducate works with major school districts to engage college and high school youth as co-teachers & mentors in underserved elementary schools.

Roopa is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Roorkee, one of the oldest and highly respected engineering institutions in India. She completed her PhD program at Institute Physique du Globe, University Louis Pasteur, France. Roopa has continued to sharpen her leadership and is a Senior Fellow of the American Leadership Forum (ALF), Class XLIII. She has been actively involved in leadership positions in several community organizations, including PANIIT USA, IIT Alumni of Greater Houston (IITAGH), IITRANA, and TiE Houston. While a board member at TiE, she led the TiE Energy SIG, a new initiative to strengthen entrepreneurship in the energy sector.

Roopa currently serves on the boards of iEducate, Samskriti (Society of Indian Performing Arts in Houston), AICAPD (All India Citizens’ Alliance for Progress & Development) and is a TiE Charter Member. She chaired the 75th anniversary of the UN Day Celebration on Oct 24, 2020, which was broadcast globally.

“We are very fortunate to have Roopa lead IAPAC for the coming 2 years,” said Jagat Kamdar, IAPAC Chairman of the Board.