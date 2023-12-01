Sandra (Sandi) Louise Bhatia: 1946-2023

HOUSTON: Sandra (Sandi) Louise Bhatia, 77, passed away on November 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1946 to Richard and Dorothy Hass. Sandi married Dr. Pritam S. Bhatia in 1965.

Sandi attended the University of Arkansas, where she received a master’s degree in social work. She worked as a social worker in several hospitals while living in Arkansas. Sandi was a devout catholic. She had many hobbies including art, crochet, cooking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Pritam S. Bhatia. She is survived by her four children: Dr. Devinder S. Bhatia and his wife Gina; Heather Coleman and her husband Andrew; Tej Bhatia-Herring and her husband Michael, and Ravi Bhatia. Additionally, she is survived by her six loving grandchildren Morgan Bhatia, Drake Bhatia, Mia Bhatia, Tamas Coleman, Cannon Coleman, and Truth Bhatia-Herring.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 o’clock in the morning on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam Street in Houston with a reception to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandi’s memory may be directed to the Dominican Friars, South Dominican Province, P.O. Box 8129, New Orleans, LA 70182 (OPSouth.org/give).