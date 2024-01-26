Sarojini R. Badachhape: 1936-2024

HOUSTON: Sarojini R. Badachhape was born as Sindhu Ramdas Navgale on June 3, 1936 in Bhusaval, Maharashtra,

India. She married Ramchandra B. Badachhape, Ph.D. at an early age. She had to discontinue her college education as the couple started their family with daughter Maya and son Abhay.

Soon they migrated to the United States. They were the pioneer Marathi Indian family in Houston and hosted all the new Marathi immigrants to make them comfortable in this country. Saroj and Ram welcomed many new Indian families by inviting them into their home for a meal and always made the people feel welcome. Saroj was a great cook and loved to cook for family and friends.

Along with Ram and a few friends, they initiated the formation of the Houston Maharashtra Mandal in 1976. Saroj was one of the first presidents of HMM. At another time, when no one wanted to take the responsibility, Saroj came forward to become president and saved the organization.

In 1993, Saroj supported Ram in proposing the 1995 Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal convention in Houston. Saroj was the successful owner of A to Z Travels with Ram. Both of them enjoyed traveling. She had many hobbies, including gardening, playing bridge, visiting casinos, and making pottery. Saroj shared her pottery skills with local children during their summer vacations.

For the last year and a half, Saroj and Ram have been staying at a Hospice Care Center due to health issues. Saroj

passed away on January 17, 2024. She was preceded in death by her son Abhaya (Ajay) R. Badachhape in 2021, along with three sisters.

A private cremation ceremony was held on Saturday, January 20. On June 8, a larger celebration of life will be held in Houston. Memorials can be made to Meenakshi Temple in Pearland or the general scholarship

fund at Rice University.

Saroj is survived by her husband of over 66 years Ram, her brother Dhananjay Navgale of Jalgaon, Maharashtra; sister Asha of Mumbai, daughter Dr. Maya B. Bledsoe and spouse Murff F. Bledsoe, of Austin, daughter-in-law Sutapa Sur of Sugar Land, grandchildren Dr. Andrew A. S. Badachhape, and spouse Rebecca C. Searle of Houston, Nathan Lonsdale Bledsoe and spouse Sarah of Houston, Grace B. Barrand spouse John of Logan, Utah and great grandson Holden Murff Barr.