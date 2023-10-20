Sewa International Raising Funds for Israeli Victims & Families

HOUSTON: Sewa International expresses deep concern for the people affected by the recent terrorist attacks in Israel. Our philosophy, grounded in the age-old Hindu traditions, promotes the well-being of all and the sanctity of life.

We stand in solidarity with the innocent victims of these attacks and offer our thoughts and prayers to grieving families. As a volunteer-led non-profit with experience serving in almost 40 disasters worldwide, Sewa understands the devastating impact of senseless attacks on societies and families. We urge all groups involved in this conflict to protect innocent lives and avoid further violence.

Sewa International has started a fundraising campaign to support the victims and their families affected by this tragic and heart-wrenching situation. We appeal to all Americans to generously donate to Sewa to help the relief efforts in Israel and be a part of the healing process: https://www.facebook.com/donate/173338982485592/ or https://sewausa.org/SupportIsra

elWarReliefFundraiser.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.