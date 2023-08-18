SEWA Interns Complete 4,558 hours of Service

HOUSTON: Sewa International Houston Chapter hosted an Internship Gala for their “Get Inspired Houston” (GIH) and “Leadership Development through Community Engagement” (LEAD) interns on August 12 at the T.E. Harman Center in Sugar Land. The event was designed to celebrate the many accomplishments of 49 interns this summer. The interns accumulated over 4,558 hours of service in nearly nine weeks and served at Sewa’s ASPIRE (Assuring Student Progress in Remedial Education) centers, the Houston food bank, participated in a 5K Walk, attended leadership sessions with prominent community members, and underwent FEMA’s CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training. Their service helped 75 kids at these centers and it also helped these interns to become better citizens of society.

During the Internship Gala, Anagha Patwari, Ronak Mehta, and Rutva Gupta assumed the roles of emcees, skillfully engaging the audience. They invited Nikhil Jain who initiated the proceedings with an interactive activity, urging the interns to encapsulate their experiences in a single word or phrase. This icebreaker segued into his poignant message about the inception of their internship journey. Jain emphasized the significance of perpetuating kindness and altruism among the interns, encouraging them to consistently extend support to others without reservation.

Interns highlighted their accomplishments through a six-minute video depicting the service activities they participated in.