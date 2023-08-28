Sewa, MMNA & HSS Hold 5K Walkathon for Health

RICHMOND, TX: Sewa Houston SELF team organized their 29th 5k walk/run in association with Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA) SW and Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) on Saturday, August 12 at Aliana. In spite of the hot weather, over 120 people turned up, including several kids and youth! The goal was to promote an

active and healthy lifestyle as well as physical and emotional wellbeing.

The event started with warm-up exercises, followed by the national anthems of India and the US to mark the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. Girish Mehta, Vice Consul General of India greeted the crowd and flagged off the 5kSewa, MMNA & HSS Hold 5K Walkathon for Health walk/run.

Pawan, one of the Participants said, “I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation for the organizing teams for this morning’ 5K. We had a splendid time today. It was phenomenal to see children, seniors, and all friends

collaborate on this 5K journey to make it a fun ride.”

Rupalee Maheshwari, President of MMNA Houston said, “We all participated because we care for our health and fitness. This phenomenon has to continue and percolate down to our kids and, in turn, to the community as a whole. Events like these align with MMNA SW’s mission to make our community fit, hit and lit and we are very thankful to

SEWA for this opportunity.”

HSS Coordinator, Apoorv Shrivastava said, “ One of the core principles of HSS is “healthy mind resides in a healthy body” and this 5k Walk/Run helps our members fulfill it. This is the 3rd such event organized together by HSS Ahilya Shakha & Sewa in the Richmond area”.

Sewa International volunteers have been organizing 5K walk/run events in the Greater Houston area over the past few years working with 20+ different partner organizations every month. Sewa has conducted 29 such events based on Sewa’s S.E.L.F. framework – Sleep, Exercise, Living in the present, and Food and diet.

Over 2,500 people have benefited from these events — with some of them practicing yoga, some participating in regular walks/runs, and some of them even running half marathons having joined fitness groups in their area. These events and the SELF program have also attracted many high school students and adults to join Sewa International’s volunteering programs.