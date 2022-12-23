Shah Smith Hosts Retirement Party for CEO Ajay Shah

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: Shah Smith & Associates, Inc. hosted a gala retirement party on Wednesday, Dec. 21, for their CEO Ajay Shah, who stepped down 28 years after co-founding the engineering company.

Shah Smith provides design and construction management of mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) for healthcare, research, science and technology, higher education, and other such facilities.

A native of Mumbai, Shah came to the United States in the 1960s for undergraduate engineering studies. After a year at UTEP, he transferred to UT Austin and graduated with a BS degree in mechanical engineering.

After starting his career with CRS, Shah continued with LAN before co-founding Shah Smith with his colleague Jerry Smith. During the early years, Shah and Smith used to seek work during the day and perform the engineering work at night. Under their leadership, Shah Smith today is recognized nationally as a leader in MEP services with 120 employees and offices in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and Denver.

The retirement party at JW Marriott Hotel in the Galleria featured a variety of Indian, Italian, and Mediterranean cuisine. President Jeff Bolander cited Ajay Shah’s engineering career of 40 years and his contributions to the success of the company. Holloway was followed by Shah’s sons Anand and Anoop, who remembered fondly when Shah Smith was founded during their youth and how they watched the company grow under their father’s leadership.

A highlight of the evening was a delightful roast by Shah Smith partner Erik Dietz.

In his farewell speech, Shah thanked the employees for their contributions and was confident that the company would continue to grow and prosper. He expressed special thanks to his wife Angela for her enthusiastic support throughout his career.

A large contingent of friends and wellwishers joined company employees in wishing Ajay a very happy and rewarding retirement with family, travel and golf.