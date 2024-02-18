Significance of Bindi Day Taught at Pin Oak Middle School

HOUSTON: In the multi-cultural, diverse city that Houston has become, there is a growing demand for teaching second-generation young kids the language and cultures of their parents and grandparents. The Houston Independent School District has taken steps in that direction by opening the Immersive Chinese School off Westheimer and Sage and now the Hindi program at the Pin Oak Middle School.

In its effort to teach the rich culture of India and Sanatan Dharma one school at a time, the city’s only Hindi, culture of India program and Hindi club at Pin Oak Middle School celebrated Lord Ram’s return to his home on January

22 as the Blessings Day (Bindi and Tilak Day) by explaining its significance.

POMS Principal Lindsey Vela participated with great enthusiasm and loved learning about it. All the students in the program participated and discussed it with their friends. Hindi teacher Arun Prakash, a veteran of the well-known but since-closed Hindi program at Bellaire High School, explained the importance and significance of Tilak and Bindi to all of his classes and the world culture teacher also talked about it in her class too. Students enjoyed a doughnut party all day long during their class time. “I wish this could be a scene in every school”, said Arun

Prakash.

The Indian diaspora is very influential and several organizations are actively working towards making changes the way the American education system teaches about India. Starting Hindi and Culture of India classes in schools requires very little initial investment, and the proper approach and well-trained teachers can provide instruction for very little initial remuneration. Unfortunately, many Hindi programs have started but failed because of untrained teachers or their reluctance to teach.