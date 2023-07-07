Southwest Management District Presents Liberty Fest 2023 at PlazAmericas

HOUSTON: Liberty Fest is a patriotic celebration of our Nation’s founding. The event is hosted by the Southwest Management District in close co-operation with several generous sponsors. This year, Charmaine LeBlanc was the Liberty Fest Chair with support from Josh Hawes, Executive Director, and Annie Trinh Director of Services.

Executives of the Southwest Management District include Kenneth Li, Chair, Harry Shani, Secretary and Frank Donnelly, Assistant Secretary, David Peters, Business & Economic Development Chair, Peter Acquaro, Public Safety Chair, Stephen Le, Jr., Environmental & Urban Design Chair, and Fred Bhandara, Member, Fred Bhandara, Member, Raj Adnani, Member, and Blu Baillio, Member.

The program this year included Mariachi Perla Tapitia. The roots of the Mariachi go back hundreds of years. It was the music of country people; music that celebrated the joys, the struggles, and the triumphs of the Mexican people.

Texas Brass Ensemble, Inc. was next to perform. Texas’ BEST and Brightest Brass Ensemble! Texas Brass Ensemble is brilliantly led by Trumpet Maestro Darryl Bayer. Darryl hand selects his musicians for perfection and professionalism.

Live performances also included Diana Torres Band and She Wolf paid a tribute to Shakira. The evening concluded with Fireworks synchronized to a high-energy soundtrack, fireworks rocket into the Southwest Houston sky. A spectacular show, with a truly breathtaking finale.