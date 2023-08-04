Southwest National Bank Presents Scholarships for High School Seniors

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank congratulates the 2023 Southwestern National Bank Scholars for their outstanding achievements and dedication to their communities. It’s heartening to see Southwestern National Bank continuing the tradition of supporting high school seniors in pursuing higher education.

This scholarship program has been running for the 18th consecutive year and is a testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering young minds who will lead us toward a brighter future tomorrow. Each of the five scholars selected for the $1,000 scholarship has demonstrated academic excellence, participated in extracurricular activities and community services, and has financial needs, highlighting the bank’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals worthy of this recognition and support.

Southwestern National Bank’s long-standing service to local communities is commendable, and this scholarship fund further showcases its dedication to supporting and recognizing students who demonstrate a similar commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. By empowering these scholars, the bank fosters a generation of young leaders who will continue to contribute meaningfully to communities.

Applications were accepted from students in Houston, Austin, and the Dallas area, indicating the bank’s commitment to reaching and supporting talented and deserving students from various regions. Below are the 2023 SWNB Scholars:

Andrew Chen – University of Florida – Public Health / Pre Heath Efeomo Ehimuh – University of Texas at Austin – Business Finance / Accounting Lauren Chen- Texas A&M University – Genetics Nicholas Ng-University of Texas at Austin – Biochemistry Nitya Kodali -Vanderbilt University – Neuroscience and MHS

An award ceremony was held at the headquarters of Southwestern National Bank on 7/27/2023. Chairwomen Jody Lee, Vice Chair Ted Hsieh, CEO Joanne Kim, President Mohammed Younus, and several bank directors were present along with the family and friends of the scholarship recipients. (Member FDIC)