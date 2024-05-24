Southwestern National Bank Celebrates Grand Opening of Los Angeles Regional Branch

LOS ANGELES: Southwestern National Bank proudly inaugurated its new Los Angeles Regional Branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by luminaries including Chairwoman Jody Lee, Founder C.K. Lee, Vice-chair Hasu Patel, CEO Joanne Kim, and President Mohammed Younus, who traveled from Houston, Texas. The grand opening also saw honorable guests including Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, Amino Chi, the Korean Ambassador to Los Angeles, and city councilman and former mayor of San Gabriel Tony Ting, among others. The event drew a vibrant crowd of over two hundred community and business leaders from the Chinese, Korean, Indian, and Pakistani communities, celebrating this significant milestone.

Chair of Southwestern National Bank Jody Lee remarked on the bank’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and expert financial solutions over its 27-year history, gaining the trust of its customers. With a focus on serving diverse communities, the bank operates with a multicultural team to offer superior services to Chinese, Korean, Indian, Pakistani, and Vietnamese communities. The establishment of the Los Angeles branch marks another significant chapter in the bank’s expansion across Southern California.

CEO Joanne Kim, with over 30 years of banking experience in Los Angeles and former presidencies at other banks, was planning to retire before being persuaded by Chairman Lee to lead the California expansion. She highlighted the vibrant business opportunities in both Texas and California, asserting that the bank’s deep understanding of both markets would significantly aid businesses expanding across state lines.

President Mohammed Younus noted that with branches already in Anaheim and San Mateo in Northern California, the opening of the Los Angeles branch solidifies the bank’s footprint in California, eagerly anticipating the next milestones for American Southern Bank.

Established in November 1997 and headquartered in Houston’s Chinatown, Southwestern National Bank has become the go-to financial institution for small to medium-sized enterprises, consumers, company employees, families, and individuals over the past 27 years.

With ten branches across Houston, Dallas, Austin, and California, the bank is dedicated to expanding and offering a comprehensive array of professional financial services to meet diverse customer needs. Specializing in Commercial & Industrial loans, CRE, working capital lines, and SBA loans, Southwestern National Bank supports businesses at every stage of development, from acquisition to expansion. Our dedication to personalized banking solutions ensures that every customer receives the financial backing they need to succeed. Discover the difference with Southwestern National Bank, where your business success is our top priority. Join our community of satisfied clients and let us help you achieve your business goals.

The Southwestern National Bank Los Angeles Regional branch is located at 3530 Wilshire Blvd Suite 1515, Los Angeles, CA 90010, phone: 213-401-1139. The Anaheim branch is located at 2951 West Ball Road, Unit 100, Anaheim, CA 92804, phone: 714-822-6101.