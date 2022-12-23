Southwestern National Bank (SWNB) Celebrates 25th Anniversary

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank (“SWNB”) celebrated its 25th anniversary and annual holiday party on November 5, 2022, at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Houston, Texas. Over 200 attended the annual party casino night. Honorable guests, directors, and employees gathered to celebrate this important milestone. CEO Joanne Kim kicked off the party with a warm, welcoming remark thanking the board of directors, employees, and customers. Kim said she’s grateful for the tremendous support and warmth from the SWNB Family. Kim was delighted to announce that SWNB had another good year, and it’s all because of the loyal, hardworking, and dedicated employees. Kim said she is confident and excited that SWNB will achieve many more milestones and continue to be the “Bank of Choice” for our customers.

“As we reflect on SWNB’s 25th anniversary, we want to thank all those who have paved the way for us to reach this milestone – our founders, Board of Directors, amazing customers, and best-in-class team members,” said the Chair of the Board Dr. Jody Lee. Dr. Lee also presented 10th, 15th, 20th, and over 20 years of service awards to the following employees:

10-year service award: Trucgan Doan (Universal Banker) and Laura Zhang (Deposit Operations Specialist)

15-year service award: Chen Chen (Credit Officer), Annie Lee (Head Teller), Chi H. Tang (IT Manager), and Anna Tse-Cheng (Operations Officer)

20-year service award: Annie Chan (Closing Manager), Helen Liu (Deputy of Credit Officer), and Vicki Chen (Branch Manager)

Over 20 years of service award: Betsy Reese (Chief Financial Officer) and Catherine Liang (Co-Chief Lending Officer)

Dr. Lee also presented an appreciation award to four founding directors: Michael Hong, Sam Hwong, Binh Ho, and Sean Hou, and a lifetime service award to four founding directors: C.K. Lee, Doris Chen, Ted Hsieh, and Ed Malmgren.

SWNB has always been a proud supporter of mentoring and developing future leaders in the communities they serve. This year, two academically outstanding graduating high school seniors were awarded a special merit scholarship. SWNB Merit Scholarship recipients were Ian Ho and Diana Feng.

Our guests mixed, mingled, and played on the gaming tables throughout the evening, including blackjack, craps, and roulette.