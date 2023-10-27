“Speak Your Heart with Mine Diamonds” Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ TVC

TVC Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt Goes Viral – Crosses 100 million views.

The latest TVC from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, “Speak Your Heart with Mine Diamonds”, featuring their brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor Khan, has gone viral online, generating humongous interest among viewers and garnering over 100 million views across all platforms in 23 days. The views continue to grow exponentially.

Marking the first collaboration between the two Bollywood powerhouses and showcasing the exquisite collection from Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ Mine Diamond jewellery collection, the video showcases the intrinsic value of diamond jewellery and how they are the perfect gift to communicate a myriad of emotions. The message is beautifully portrayed by Alia & Kareena walking viewers through numerous scenarios were diamonds are gifted such as a proposal, anniversary, birthday, and other occasions / celebrations.

“It has been an absolutely enjoyable experience being a part of this video. It does a great job of highlighting the momentous nature of diamonds in all our lives and how they can increase the sparkle of any occasion.”, commented Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking on the success of the video, Alia Bhatt said: “Diamonds do let us speak our hearts and this message could not have been conveyed more effectively. The fact that this video has crossed more than a 100 million views goes on to show how much people have connected with the message”.

“Being the faces of the brand, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt were perfectly poised to get our message across, and they have done so in the most amazing way. I have every confidence that the video will attract an even larger viewership over the coming days, so that our message is spread far and wide”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahammed.

With over 335 showrooms across 11 countries in the Middle East, the Far East, India, the USA & the UK, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is currently ranked as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally. In addition to their signature Mine-diamond jewellery collection, the brand also offers more than 25 exclusive brands and collections, with exquisite designs in Gold, Diamonds & Precious Gem jewellery.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 335 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, USA & UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus area of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.