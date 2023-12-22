Sri Meenakshi Temple Inaugurates Mahadvaram, Surya Shakti, and Soundaryam

By Pramod Kulkarni

PEARLAND: Since its inception in 1982, the Meenakshi Temple Society has carried out an extensive program of new construction and capital improvements. The latest in this series was the inauguration of three projects: Mahadwaram (grand archway), Suryashakti (Go Green solar farm) and Soundarya (beautification through fencing, sprinkler system, and flower beds).

The inauguration took place on Sunday, Dec. 10. A highlight of the inauguration was the rath yatra (chariot procession) through the Mahadwaram and around the temple. This was the first time in MTS history that the Sri Meenakshi deity was taken out in a procession.

Several dignitaries attended the inauguration, including Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole, Consul General of India DC Manjunath, and Fort Bend County Judge KP George. More than 500 MTS devotees and guests attended the inaugural and were treated to a traditional South Indian lunch on a banana leaf.

The MTS executive board presented placques of appreciation to all the sculptors and vendors who worked tirelessly on all three projects. Ashok Munjara is the architect of the Mahadwaram. In a related development, MTS has acquired 5.5 acres of land behind the temple at a cost of 1 million.

The construction of the solar farm was made feasible through a 30% tax credit from the Federal government and a $40,000 credit from Centerpoint for promoting alternative energy sources. The 672 solar panels have an annual production of 500 KWH. MTS expects an annual savings of $50K to $60K.