Sri MTS to Host NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention

By Haripriya Sundaramurthy

PEARLAND: The first, inaugural NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention, hosted and sponsored by the Sri Meenakshi Temple Society, Hindus of Greater Houston, and the Hindu Temple of The Woodlands, will ignite the potential of Hindu youth through a full-day event featuring esteemed speakers, engaging panels, and valuable networking opportunities. This free convention, tailored for Hindu youth aged 17 to 45, will include an impressive lineup of accomplished guest speakers and aims to inspire personal and professional growth, foster community connections, and strengthen cultural pride.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sri Meenakshi Temple, this transformative event will take place on July 29th, commencing at 9 AM and concluding with an evening reception and networking dinner from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that encourages learning, community building, and personal development.

Renowned speakers, both local and international, will share their expertise, insights, and personal journeys to inspire attendees. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from distinguished guest speakers who have made significant contributions to their fields. The convention will feature enlightening panel discussions on Spirituality, Hindu Advocacy, Holistic Health, and Entrepreneurship, guiding participants to explore the significance of these topics in contemporary life. These sessions will equip Hindu youth with the tools and knowledge to make a positive impact within their communities and find a sense of belonging with one another.

Hon’ble D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, will share his wisdom and insights on fostering cultural connections and empowering the youth. Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, will enlighten participants with her expertise on Hindu advocacy, advocating for Hindu rights, and creating a more inclusive society. Pooja Jesrani, Flight Director at NASA, will be discussing her experience when preparation meets opportunity.

Joseph Emmett, Director of the Vedanta Institute, will delve into the profound teachings of Vedanta and how they can enrich lives. Professor Shobita Parthasarathy from the University of Michigan will provide valuable insights into the intersection of Hinduism and contemporary society. The convention will also feature panel discussions on Spirituality and Hindu advocacy, with Madhu Vasudevan and Rajiv Pandit serving as moderators, respectively.

Sanjay Ramabhadran, Chairman of Houston Metro Transit, will lead the panel discussion on Entrepreneurship. The panel will also include esteemed entrepreneurs Partha Chatterjee from Shell Energy and Eddie Stern, Director at the Yoga Institute in New York, who will provide valuable insights and strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the convention is honored to have Hon’ble Judge Arun Subramanian, a Federal Judge in New York as well as Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary at the US Department of State, joining as guest speakers.

The distinguished Professor Vasudha Narayanan from the University of Florida and Jodi Bernstein from Interfaith Ministry will share their wisdom and perspectives on the significance of Hindu temples and interfaith dialogue and collaboration. Last but not least, Kalyan Viswanathan, President of the Hindu University of America, will inspire participants with his insights into the importance of education and lifelong learning.

An integral part of the convention is the dedicated networking reception, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, potential mentors, and professionals from various fields. This vibrant atmosphere will encourage the formation of meaningful relationships and create a supportive network for ambitious Hindu youth.

Complimentary meals and snacks will be provided throughout the day, ensuring participants can fully engage in the enriching content and networking opportunities. The dinner reception is sponsored by the Hindu University of America and will feature some light cultural programs.

The NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention aims to empower Hindu youth by nurturing a sense of pride in their heritage and equipping them with the skills and knowledge to become leaders within their communities. This event serves as a platform to foster a stronger bond within the Hindu community, inspire future generations, and encourage active participation in shaping a positive future.

Mark your calendars for July 29th and seize this extraordinary opportunity to learn, connect, and grow. The first, inaugural NextGen Hindu Youth Leadership Convention promises to be a transformative event that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of Hindu youth.

Although the event is free, Registration is required. RSVP by July 5, 2023. For more information and registration, please visit the event’s Eventbrite site (https://rb.gy/itxk9) or contact the organizers directly at NextGen.HYC@gmail.com. Let us unite, celebrate our heritage, and build a brighter future for the Hindu youth community.