Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya Kumbhabhisekam with Dwadasa Jyotirlinga Yatra

By Ujwala Bhat

Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya at the Chinmaya Mission premises is gearing up for a rare event, the Kumbhabhishekam of the temple dome(gopuram) from Friday, November 24th to Sunday November 26th, which falls during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Kumbhabhishekam is performed every 12 years in Hindu Temples. This divine event is performed to reconsecrate the temple with various homas concluding with Gopura Abhishekam. It is an auspicious ceremony for everyone to participate and get energized in the spiritually charged atmosphere.

Along with the Kumbhabhishekam, a spectacular display of the replicas of 12 Jyotirlinga temples namely Kashi Vishwanath, Somanath, Nageshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Mallikarjuna, Rameshwaram, Bhimashankar, Trimbakeshwar, Baidyanath, Grishneshwar and Kedarnath Jyotirlings are planned in the temple courtyard. It is a great privilege and a blessing that Houstonians have the opportunity to partake the darshan of all the 12 Jyotirlingas, right here in Sugarland.

Program details are as follows:

Friday November 24th Evening – Dwadasa Jyotirlinga Yatra 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Udghatana and Aradhana 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Yatra for Darsana open

Saturday November 25th Morning – Kalasa Sthapana 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Ganapati Homa, Navagraha Homa, Vastu Homa, and Kalasa Sthapana

Saturday November 25th Evening – Rudra Homa 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Rudra Homa and Sudarsana Homa

Sunday November 26th Morning – Kumbhabhisekam 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM – Kalasa aradhana,Kumbhabhisekam and Maha Mangala Arati 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Kumbhabhisekam and Maha Mangala Arati Abhisekam by devotees to the Gopuram of the temple.

Sunday November 26th – Sri Satyanarayana Puja 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM – Sri Satyanarayana Puja



Mahaprasada will be served after the event on – Friday Evening, Saturday Morning, Saturday Evening and Sunday Morning.

Venue: Sri Saumyakasi Sivalaya, Chinmaya Mission Houston, 10353 Synott Road, Sugarland, TX-77498. Tel: 281-568-1690.

All are welcome!

Please visit www.saumyakasi.org for seva sponsorship or scan QR code

For further information contact: Jay Deshmukh 832-541-0059 0r Bharati Sutaria 281-933-0233