Stunning Multi-Generational Home Now Available in West U!

By Mike Brombacher

HOUSTON: Imagine your new life in this exquisite estate in idyllic West University! 6535 Buffalo Speedway 77005, an exclusive multigenerational home offers over 8,300 square feet of luxurious living on almost half an acre of green space. Inside the home, you will find exquisite hand-carved mahogany doors and a marble-lined foyer inviting you into the grand onyx-tiled entry. Enter the dramatic great room designed for entertaining, with soaring ceilings, and beautiful woodwork. There are multiple living areas for large festive family gatherings. The expansive den, with walls of windows overlooks the landscaped backyard, tranquil fountain, and walking trail. The gourmet light-filled kitchen has two islands, each with its own cooktop and grill. There’s also a flex/exercise room and home office (with its very own fireplace) downstairs.

Additionally, downstairs you’ll find a “mother-in-law”/guest suite in the home. And in the backyard there is a detached casita/cabana that could be your second guest suite with a living room/bedroom, kitchenette, and full bath. This is the perfect home for multigenerational living and/or hosting out-of-town guests.

Take a look upstairs, where you’ll find the secluded primary suite with its own private veranda, overlooking the serene backyard. There are also custom-designed closets, and a beautifully tiled spa bath and large vanity area. There are four bedrooms upstairs—two in their own separate wing of the house, for extra privacy.

The lot is almost half an acre at 20,000 square feet of land, which is a rare find inside The Loop. Stepping outside to the backyard, you can imagine yourself, your family, and friends playing a game of friendly badminton, followed by a relaxing dip in a beautiful swimming pool (pool is not included with home, but renderings can be available).

Overall, this home was built with a steel-beam structure, and designed with the finest materials, sourcing the best workmanship available. This gracious and serene home has been meticulously maintained to highest standards, for the most discriminating buyer. This home is nestled in the beautiful city of West University, with its own police and EMT services, so close to the world-renown Texas Medical Center, downtown Houston, and to the Museum District. And the Hermann Park Zoo and Golf Course are just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

This home is zoned to the highly acclaimed West U Elementary School, and just minutes to the West U Library and Senior Services, where you’ll find more activities and programs. And the Little League field is a very short bike ride from home, as well as the Recreation Center with an all-weather indoor pool and exercise room. Here you’ll find more classes that you and your family would enjoy to keep you fit and healthy.

Ranked among the nation’s top 20 universities by US News and World Report, Rice University’s beautiful campus is just five minutes away. Check out all the gratis programs and presentations Rice University offers to local residents. And before you arrive to the University, take a stroll through Rice Village for a sumptuous meal at one of the many delectable restaurants and bistros. So many diverse choices– yum!

Imagine your new life in this exquisite estate in idyllic West University! 6535 Buffalo Speedway 77005, an exclusive multigenerational home offers over 8,300 square feet of luxurious living on almost half an acre of green space. Inside the home, you will find exquisite hand-carved mahogany doors and a marble-lined foyer inviting you into the grand onyx-tiled entry. Enter the dramatic great room designed for entertaining, with soaring ceilings, and beautiful woodwork. There are multiple living areas for large festive family gatherings. The expansive den, with walls of windows overlooks the landscaped backyard, tranquil fountain, and walking trail. The gourmet light-filled kitchen has two islands, each with its own cooktop and grill. There’s also a flex/exercise room and home office (with its very own fireplace) downstairs.

Additionally, downstairs you’ll find a “mother-in-law”/guest suite in the home. And in the backyard there is a detached casita/cabana that could be your second guest suite with a living room/bedroom, kitchenette, and full bath. This is the perfect home for multigenerational living and/or hosting out-of-town guests.

Take a look upstairs, where you’ll find the secluded primary suite with its own private veranda, overlooking the serene backyard. There are also custom-designed closets, and a beautifully tiled spa bath and large vanity area. There are four bedrooms upstairs—two in their own separate wing of the house, for extra privacy.

The lot is almost half an acre at 20,000 square feet of land, which is a rare find inside The Loop. Stepping outside to the backyard, you can imagine yourself, your family, and friends playing a game of friendly badminton, followed by a relaxing dip in a beautiful swimming pool (pool is not included with home, but renderings can be available).

Overall, this home was built with a steel-beam structure, and designed with the finest materials, sourcing the best workmanship available. This gracious and serene home has been meticulously maintained to highest standards, for the most discriminating buyer. This home is nestled in the beautiful city of West University, with its own police and EMT services, so close to the world-renown Texas Medical Center, downtown Houston, and to the Museum District. And the Hermann Park Zoo and Golf Course are just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

This home is zoned to the highly acclaimed West U Elementary School, and just minutes to the West U Library and Senior Services, where you’ll find more activities and programs. And the Little League field is a very short bike ride from home, as well as the Recreation Center with an all-weather indoor pool and exercise room. Here you’ll find more classes that you and your family would enjoy to keep you fit and healthy.

Ranked among the nation’s top 20 universities by US News and World Report, Rice University’s beautiful campus is just five minutes away. Check out all the gratis programs and presentations Rice University offers to local residents. And before you arrive to the University, take a stroll through Rice Village for a sumptuous meal at one of the many delectable restaurants and bistros. So many diverse choices– yum!

For more information please visit 6535BuffaloSpeedway.com or contact Mike Brombacher, Realtor/Broker, mike@bromandco.com, (713) 446-3433 | (832) 656-1932