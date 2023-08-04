Swami Mukundananda Lecture Series: Aug 5-18

HOUSTON: Swami Mukundananda, a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga & Meditation, will conduct two different programs from August 5 (Sat.) – August 18 (Fri.) in Houston.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that after a short while on a successful corporate executive career path, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization and has subsequently dedicated his life for the last 40 years for the welfare of humanity.

Details of the Event:

From August 5 – 11 (Sat to Fri) – daily discourse at India House at 8888 W Belfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031 from 6:45pm – 9pm. Topic: Golden Rules for Living your Best Life

From Aug 12 – 18 (Sat to Fri) – daily discourse at Durgabari Auditorium, 13944 Schiller Road, Houston, TX 77082 from 6:45pm – 9pm. Topic: Bhagavad Gita – The Song of God.

Admission to program is Free and Dinner Prasadam will be served after discourses. Free Registration at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston

Contact 281-630-5982, 281-780-4877, 832-377-6070

Please Join and enhance your life’s journey.