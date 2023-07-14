Swami Mukundananda Lecture Series, Aug 5th to 18th, 2023

HOUSTON: Swami Mukundananda ji, a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga & Meditation, will conduct two different programs from August 5 – August 18 in Houston. The first week-long program is a Life Transformation Program (LTP). Swamiji will delve into the topic of Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life at India House, from August 5 to August 11. In the second program, Swamiji diverges in a different direction to help us focus and progress on our spiritual journey with Bhagavad Gita – The Song of God at Houston Durgabari Auditorium from August 12 to August 18. Swamiji will also have a meet and greet session each day to answer your specific questions.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that after a short while on a successful corporate executive career path, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental, and physical wellness of humankind. Over the last four decades, Swamiji has been travelling all over the world, awakening thousands of seekers through true Yoga and Spirituality.

During the first week-long Program from Aug. 5-11, Swamiji will be presenting Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life. The journey of life is an interesting one. It begins at birth when we make our entry into this world confused and crying. From then on, we face challenges, difficulties, and hard ships. The irony in life is that difficult experiences present themselves first and the wisdom of how to handle them comes later. This is like being thrown into the deep end of a pool and being expected to learn swimming to save ourselves. Would it not be useful if we had a manual for living that we could consult? Every complex gadget in this world comes with its user’s guide. It is our one stop resource for procedures for operating it. And a troubleshooting guide on what to do in case of problems. Likewise, it is with life as well. Swami Mukundananda’s lecture series Golden Rules for Living Your Best Life… is meant to bridge this gap, almost as a user’s manual for life.

During the second week-long program Swamiji will make a beautiful transition to a sweeter more devotional understanding of bhakti, for the spiritual seekers in us, with Bhagavad Gita – The Song of God.

Admission to program is Free and Dinner Prasadam will be served after discourses. Free Registration is requested.

Swami Mukundananda conducts Life Transformation Programs (LTPs) in multiple cities in the USA and India. These week-long programs include intellectual discourses and meditation sessions. In addition, Swami Mukundananda conducts spiritual retreats in the USA and India for the holistic upliftment of the body, mind, and soul.

Swami Mukundananda Exclusive is an online community of people who have a yearning to enhance the quality of their lives and help others grow with them. With SMEx membership, people from around the world can join regular LIVE interaction with Swami Mukundananda to learn how to live a fulfilling life through his discourses, and get their doubts clarified through the interactive question and answer segment. There is also exclusive content created for community members on the SMEx website.

Swamiji has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle, Yahoo, Amazon, M.D. Anderson, Merck, and for the youth, Swamiji has conducted programs at prestigious universities like Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke.

Details:

Golden Rules for Living your Best Life – daily discourse at India House at 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031 from 6:45pm – 9pm from August 5 – 11 (Sat to Fri)

Bhagavad Gita – The Song of God – daily discourse at Durgabari Auditorium, 13944 Schiller Rad, Houston, TX 77082 India House at 8888 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77031 from 6:45pm – 9pm Aug 12 – 18 (Sat to Fri)

Contact 281-630-5982, 281-780-4877 832-377-6070. Free Registration at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston