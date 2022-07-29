Swami Mukundananda: Lectures on Life Transformation, Science of Happiness

HOUSTON: Swami Mukundananda ji, a world-renowned teacher of Spirituality, Yoga & Meditation, will conduct two different programs from August 4 – August 17 in Houston. The first week-long program is a Life Transformation Program (LTP) for the holistic well-being of body, mind and soul. It is a combined approach of yoga and intellectual discourses by Swami Mukundananda. Swamiji will delve into the topic of The Science of Happiness at Houston Durgabari auditorium, from August 4 to August 11. In the second program, Swamiji discusses the tools and best practices to focus and progress on our spiritual journey in The Secrets of Spiritual Sadhana at India House from August 12 to August 17.

Swami Mukundananda received his degrees in Engineering and Management from two world famous institutes in India- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) respectively. However, the call of God was so strong that after a short while on a successful corporate executive career path, he renounced his professional career to take Sanyas at age 23 in quest for God-realization. Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj and the founder of JKYog – a non-profit organization dedicated to the spiritual, mental, and physical wellness of Humankind.

During the first week-long Program from Aug. 4-11, Swamiji will be presenting The Science of Happiness. We search for joy and contentment day in and day out. However, if we introspect, somewhere a hollow feeling remains despite attaining all the things of the world. Why is that? Is “true happiness” just a cliche term or does it exist? How to attain happiness in relationships, in the workplace, amidst stressful times, when faced with a tragedy – Swamiji discusses ways and means to find happiness in our everyday lives and events.

During the second week-long program on Secrets of Spiritual Sadhana from Aug 11-17, Swamiji reveals the secrets to focus and progress in our own spiritual journey. “Show your mind your own defects. That is the way to self-improvement.” How to focus on meditation and not let one’s mind wander, how to stay unaffected in negative circumstances, how to respond and not react…. Swamiji’s narration evokes love and laughter in the diverse audience with ages ranging from children to elderly, while bringing a sense of tranquility and positive growth.

“So many confusions and stresses clouded my mind. Mukundanandji took this ancient knowledge what was otherwise too complex and made it simple to understand in the context of my life. Absolutely life transforming!” says Sheela, a first time attendee.

Admission to program is Free and Dinner Prasadam will be served after discourses. Free Registration is requested.

Swami Mukundananda’s enlightening discourses clarify the deepest concepts of the Vedic scriptures with wit and perfect logic. Over the last four decades, Swamiji has been travelling all over the world, awakening thousands of seekers through true Yoga and Spirituality.

Swamiji has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle, Yahoo, Amazon and for the youth, Swamiji has conducted programs at prestigious universities like Princeton, Stanford, Kellogg, MIT, and Duke.

Details of Program 1:

Aug 4th -11th Science of Happiness, 7pm – 9pm Daily

Aug 6th & 7th only – Yoga/Meditation 6 – 7 pm; Discourse from 7PM – 9 PM

Venue – Durgabari Auditorium, 13944 Schiller Road, Houston, TX 77082

Details of Program 2:

Aug 12th – 17th Secrets of Spiritual Sadhana, 7 – 9pm daily

Venue – India House, 8888 W Belfort Ave, Houston TX 77031

Free signup at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston Dinner will be served daily after program. Contacts – 281-630-5982, 281-780-4877, 832-377-6070