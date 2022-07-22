Swami Mukundananda’s Lecture Series in Houston, Aug 4-17

HOUSTON: We all appear to want so many things in life – but behind all our endeavors is our singular desire to be happy. This innate quest for happiness is possibly the most defining and uniting aspect of all humankind. And yet despite this, happiness seems to elude us.

American philosopher Henry David Thoreau once said, “Happiness is like a butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it shall elude.” Have you pondered over why expensive holidays, exotic restaurants, sophisticated parties, luxurious homes, and the latest model fanciest cars can still not make us happy?

Seek answers to these questions & more in the Houston program by Swami Mukundananda.

Swami Mukundananda will be in Houston conducting a 2-week a Life Transformation program in person to provide you with concrete tools to attain tangible and lasting happiness – The Science of Happiness (Aug 4-11) and The Secrets of Spiritual Sadhana (Aug 12-17).

This program is FREE for all.

In this lecture series, Swamiji guides us through watching our thoughts – directing them, dismantling harmful thought structures, creative thinking, building focus, meditation, and much more.

Take your first step towards transformation and self-discovery!

About Swami Mukundananda: Swamiji is the founder of JKYog, an international authority on mind management, a bestselling author, and a Vedic scholar.

He received His degrees in Engineering and Management from IIT (Delhi) and IIM(Kolkata). After earning his degrees, Mukundananda chose to renounce a promising corporate career at the young age of 23 and embrace monkhood and for almost four decades now, has been sharing his vast knowledge through his books, lectures, and life-transformation programs. He has been invited to speak at various Fortune 500 companies like Google, Oracle etc. Swamiji has conducted programs at prestigious universities like Stanford, Princeton, MIT, Kellogg and Duke.

Swami Mukundananda will be visiting Houston Aug 4th to 17th presenting 2 weeklong lecture series.

Program 1:

Aug 4th -11th Science of Happiness, 7pm – 9pm Daily

Aug 6th & 7th only – Yoga/Meditation 6 – 7 pm; Discourse from 7PM – 9 PM

Venue – Durgabari Auditorium, 13944 Schiller Road, Houston, Tx 77082

Program 2:

Aug 12th – 17th Secrets of Spiritual Sadhana, 7 – 9pm daily

Venue – India House, 8888 W Belfort Ave, Houston TX 77031

Free signup at https://www.jkyog.org/Houston Dinner will be served daily after program. Contacts – Lata: 281-630-5982 Chaya: 281-780-4877 Raju: 832-377-6070