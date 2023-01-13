Swapan Dhairyawan Joins Fort Bend Toll Road Authority Board

Fort Bend County, Texas – Commissioners Court has approved Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority.

Dhairyawan succeeds Dean Hrbacek on the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority Board of Directors. Hrbacek was recently elected Judge of County Court at Law 6.

Dhairyawan is a Certified Public Account (CPA) with more than 26 years of private and public experience. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in advanced accounting from Bombay University. He also holds a professional cost and management accountants’ degree.

The India Culture Center of Houston honored Dhairyawan with a Lifetime Achievement award in August 2022. He is also a member of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, and the recipient of several community service awards for his service to non-profit associations, including the Foundation for India Studies, the Hindus of Greater Houston, the International Hindi Association, the Indian Muslims Association for Greater Houston, Indo-American Conservatives of Texas, and Society of Indo-American Arts.

“I am proud to appoint Swapan Dhairyawan to the Grand Parkway Tollway Board of Directors,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. “He is a Certified Public Accountant and understands the importance of being a good steward of the people’s money. In addition, I want to thank Dean Hrbacek for his invaluable service on the board and congratulate him for being elected Judge of County Court at Law 6 by the citizens of Fort Bend County. I am sure we will all benefit from his service.”

