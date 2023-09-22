Taral Patel Responds to a Barrage of Racist, Xenophobic & Vile Attacks

RICHMOND: Taral Patel, Democratic candidate running for Fort Bend County Commissioner – Precinct 3, responded to hate-filled messages that attacked his ethnicity, nationality, faith, and more on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Taral Patel released the following statement, “Since announcing my run for County Commissioner, I have worked tirelessly to connect with the diverse communities that call our Precinct and County home with nothing but love and

respect. Our campaign is based on the values my family and faith have given me: compassion, hard work, and respect for all. As the son of immigrants who flocked to these shores like many before us in search of freedom and opportunity, I have dedicated my life to giving back as an active volunteer, community member, and lifelong public servant. My bottom line in developing policies and even running for office is simple — guided by my faith, shared American values, and cultural heritage: will this help Fort Bend County residents? Whether it was tackling the COVID crisis head on by initiating our vaccine clinics in every corner of Fort Bend, setting up warming centers during the Winter Storm, coordinating emergency responses during floods, or even creating programs to uplift our county’s small businesses, I have taken my responsibilities extremely seriously at Fort Bend County and beyond.

As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues. However, when my Republican opponents supporters’ decide to hurl #racist, #anti-immigrant, #Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me — that crosses a line. Fort Bend County’s diversity has made us all stronger, and these hateful images, a small sample attached here, are from a place of deep and misguided fear — incited by people like former President Donald Trump and today’s extremist Republican party fear that immigrants are “taking their jobs” and setting out to hurt our own communities.

As I have said over the months, I’m the product of Fort Bend County schools from elementary to high school, and a proud American lucky enough to be born in this great country. Each and everyday, I am grateful for the opportunities provided by our amazing nation, the greatest country on Earth. America continues — with all of

our participation — as a meaningful experiment in democracy and freedom.

As our County Judge KP George said, when he too was besieged by #xenophobic attacks during the height of COVID: “The next time you hear or see someone making an anti-immigrant or racist comment, call them out. Stand up for your neighbors, your coworkers, and your children’s classmates. Stand up for Fort Bend, our nation’s most

diverse County. In doing so, you’ll be standing up for a better future America, the land of the free and home of the brave.”

“These racist and xenophobic attacks have NO place in our democracy! Join me in pushing back by supporting Taral Patel in his bid to become a Fort Bend County Commissioner, “said former State Senator Wendy Davis. “He is exactly the kind of smart, experienced, servant-hearted leader we need.”

“Please join me unequivocally pushing back against this kind of hatred and vile language in Fort Bend County. We stand with Taral Patel,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. “Simply put, there is no room for hate in our community.”

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers shared the following statement about Patel’s situation. He is also looking to run for his current position again. “From an early age, my parents taught me the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect, and I’ve never forgotten that lesson. For 27 years, I’ve worked with members of the Commissioners Court to build Fort Bend into one of the most diverse counties in the nation. I do not know the people to whom these comments are attributed, but they are reprehensible and do not reflect my values or the values that made Fort Bend County such a wonderful, safe, and family friendly place to live.”