Taral Patel Sees Record Grassroots Support after Campaign Launch

SUGAR LAND – Taral Patel , the former Chief of Staff for Fort Bend County Judge KP George, former Biden Harris Presidential Appointee, and now Democratic candidate for Fort Bend Commissioner – Precinct 3, since announcing his candidacy has garnered over 200,000 views, across all platforms, on the campaign’s launch video, and record-breaking fundraising. This is the most viewed campaign launch in the history of County Commissioner races in Texas.

Taral , a dedicated and experienced leader in public service, announced his plans last Tuesday to focus on delivering for the people of Fort Bend County in the upcoming Precinct 3 County Commissioner’s race.

Taral Patel released the following statement, “ We are thrilled by the outpouring of support from constituents of diverse backgrounds who are coming together to elect new leadership. As the most experienced candidate in the race and with a thorough understanding of the challenges faced by our communities, I am committed to putting constituents first and delivering tangible results that improve the lives of every resident in our county.”

Taral has a proven track record of accomplishments driven by a steadfast dedication to public service and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of our constituents. His experience in local, state, and federal government has made our local community more effective, engaging, and efficient for everyone that calls Fort Bend home.

Taral Patel invites all residents of Fort Bend County to join us in our commitment to delivering real, impactful change. Together, we can build a brighter future for our county, where every resident thrives and their voices are heard.

Taral grew up in Fort Bend and attended Fort Bend County public schools. He has a proven track record of working for the people to turn bold ideas into tangible results since he began progressive organizing with the Fort Bend Democratic Party in 2008. His experience in local, state, and federal government and the private sector has made our local community more effective, engaging, and efficient for everyone that calls Fort Bend home.

Taral has also worked for the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division in the Public Integrity Section, as the Deputy Finance Director for a Governor, and as a Legislative Staff member for the Texas House of Representatives, focusing on the Transportation and Government Accountability and Transparency Committees.

Most recently, Taral was appointed by President Joseph R. Biden to serve as Office of the White House Liaison to work on matters related to housing, urban development, and disaster recovery and resilience. During his time with the President, Taral was also a vital member of the White House Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Committee (WHAANHPI).

Taral and his rescue dog and rescue cat from the Fort Bend Animal Shelter, Shadow and Mojo, live in Fort Bend.

Democratic Primary Election Day is March 5, 2024.