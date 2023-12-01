TCC Fall 2023 Tournament Winners: Gladiators, Runners Up: Big 12

HOUSTON: Gladiators defeated Big12 in the Finals of Fall 2023 TCC Taped ball tournament, by 66 runs to lift their fifth championship. Thirty-Five teams across Houston participated in the Fall 2023 tournament.

Big12 won the toss and opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. Arun, Big 12’s captain, made an impactful start by dismissing Sanman of the first delivery. Amit and Darshan then established a solid partnership, accumulating over 50 runs in the next ten overs. Amit scored 34 runs off 32 balls before falling to Rakesh’s bowling in the 10th over. No.4 batsman Parimal started briskly, hitting two boundaries in the same over to take Gladiators to 67-2 at the end of 10 overs.

After the break, despite playing with a broken thumb, Darshan increased the strike rate by hitting the ball in the gaps and punishing any loose balls. Big 12 responded with intelligent bowling, inducing false strokes and claiming wickets of Parimal (11) , Darshan(32), Mathew(5) and Emad(7) in quick succession. Despite Big 12 threatening to fold the innings with six wickets down, Aradhya’s classy innings prevented such a scenario. Gladiators’ deep batting lineup shone through, with valuable contributions down the order by Aradhya (22), Ninad (8) and Suresh (6), who scored 40 runs off the last four overs. Suresh hit a stunning reverse sweep for six towards the end that demoralized Big12 bowlers. Gladiators concluded their innings at 141 runs, losing eight wickets. Arun picked up three wickets for Big 12, while Aneesh proved to be the most economical bowler, conceding only 19 runs and taking one wicket.

Mathew, opening the bowling for the Gladiators, conceded only one run in the first over. Ninad continued exerting pressure and subsequently bowled Rex (4).. Sandeep, ace leg spinner, maintained a tight grip while Left arm speedster Suresh, following his MVP performance in the semi-finals, claimed Adriraj’s wicket caught behind by Bhushan Bafna.

As the run rate climbed, Swapnil attempted a big shot against Sandeep, but Sanman’s sensational diving catch at the boundary ended his innings and spurred further energy amongst Gladiator players. Rajiv and Eshwar attempted to rebuild the innings, but Parimal broke the partnership. Ali fell victim to a brilliant fielding effort by Emad, resulting in a runout. At the end of the 10 overs, Big 12 had lost five wickets with only 45 runs on the board.

Prabharan, a big hitter, then joined Eshwar as the last recognized batting pair. Parimal dismissed Eshwar in the 12th over, and Pawan castled Prabaharan’s stumps to leave Big12 reeling at 68 for 7. Gladiators then quickly wrapped Big 12 innings in the 16th over, with Big 12 managing only 75 runs. Parimal had the best bowling figures taking three wickets for only 10 runs, while Pawan and Suresh picked up 2 wickets each and Ninad and Sandeep claimed one wicket each.

Gladiator’s victory was once again symbolic of team effort with every member contributing towards the win in some form or the other. Gladiator’s top wicket taker and strike bowler Vishal Kalal was missed.

The presentation ceremony was well organized by Jagadish Biradar. Dinesh from Gladiators was thanked and appreciated by one and all for his voluntary scheduling services for the benefit of the teams. Emad Babri, Gladiators’ captain and Dinesh Kasliwal (Coach and manager) received the winner’s trophy, while the captain of Big 12, Arun, accepted the runners-up trophy. Darshan from the Gladiators was named the MVP of the final, and Amit Patel from Gladiators was nominated as the MVP of the series. Tournament level awards were also handed over. For Divn I, Shiva from HCCC was the best batsman with 252 runs. Kalanka from SLCC was the best bowler with 13 wickets. Rex from Big12 was the best wicketkeeper with 25 dismissals. Sriram from CSK was the best All Rounder with 134 runs and 8 wickets. Special award for century was given to Ashwin from Cougars and Sukitha from Tuskers. For Divn II, Amit from Houston Fighters was the best batsman with 252 runs. AP Sharma from BCC Legends was the best bowler with 14 wickets. Thisara from All Stars CC was the best wicketkeeper with 21 dismissals. Kavindu from All Stars CC was the best All Rounder with 230 runs and 13 wickets. Special award for century was given to Robin from Woodlands Hurricanes and Sumanth from Kastech Kings. Special Award for Hat trick was given to AP Sharma from BCC Legends.

Online scorecard is at https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=1770&clubId=8675

YouTube link is https://youtu.be/m_k1v0Vo1i4

TCC website report is at https://triggerscricket.com/?p=882