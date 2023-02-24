TCC Taped Ball Fall 2022 Tournament Winners: Big XII, Runners Up SLCC

HOUSTON: The prior weekend ended in an anti-climactic washout delaying the much-awaited Final of the TCC Taped Ball Fall 2022 cricket tournament to Feb 4th. But the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the finalists, SLCC and Big XII, both of whom had played attractive cricket throughout the tourney. This was the proverbial David versus Goliath matchup – SLCC, the table-topping Goliath, having featured in a dozen previous finals; Big XII, the underdog David, having begun the season with two losses before flipping the script to record eight consecutive wins. Would SLCC’s confidence from being a repeat winner reign supreme or would it be Big XII’s relentless persistence after many a barren season that was going to be rewarded finally?

Big XII skipper Arun won the toss and backed the team’s bowling strengths. Big XII’s four-pronged pace attack comprising the disciplined skipper, his trusted lieutenant Prabaharan, seasoned campaigner Sunny, and talismanic all-rounder Aneesh, was always going to be a handful. Wickets began tumbling when Ranil miscued a hoick off Arun and Eshwar pouched the skier in the deep. The tone had been set, Big XII wasn’t going to choke in big moments. The very next ball Sunny had Kusal nick to Rex and suddenly both SLCC openers were back in the hut for only a dozen runs. Wickets continued to tumble as Prabaharan, Aneesh and Bala skidded past SLCC’s defenses, each picking up a wicket. SLCC now had its back against the wall with the scoreboard 33-5 at the halfway mark. The second half of the SLCC inning witnessed a gritty comeback on the back of a masterful partnership between Thilan and Thusitha. They put on 56 runs as the pair rebuilt amidst the ruins. Thilan played the shot of the morning when he pulled a pacy short ball from Prabaharan in front of square for a stunning six. SLCC completed its innings shortly thereafter setting Big XII 96 runs to win its first title.

Big XII got off to a customary busy start as openers Eshwar and Rajiv scurried to 14 in 2 overs. But SLCC pegged one back when Thusitha had the dangerous Eshwar caught behind. A budding partnership between Rajiv and mainstay Swapnil was cut short by Thusitha as he picked up the second of his eventual four wickets. This brought Big XII’s most capped keeper-batsman Rex to the middle who combined with Rajiv to stitch a useful 24 run partnership that steadied the ship. Just as Rajiv looked set scoring at will with trademark languid grace, a misunderstanding with his former roommate ended in his run out giving SLCC a glimmer of hope. Adriraj’s dismissal mimicked Eshwar’s which brought the in-form Aneesh to the crease. Thereafter Rex was in MVP element, flicking SLCC bowlers repeatedly through square, unsettling their rhythm and haring between the wickets. By the time Aneesh and Rex departed Big XII was just one blow away from victory which was delivered by their semi-final MVP, Prabaharan. Big XII had finally become deserved champions after a decade-long campaign. Writeup is provided by a “professional” blogger/commentator Adriraj Chakraborty

The game was followed by a well-managed presentation ceremony organized by Jagdish Biradar. Arun, the captain of Big XII was handed over the winner’s trophy and the runners up trophy was handed over to captain of SLCC Dushan. Rex from Big XII was the MVP of the final. Tournament awards were also handed over. Aneesh from Big XII was the MVP of the tournament. For Divn I, Sukitha from Tuskers was the best batsman with 239 runs, Prasad from BHCC was best bowler with 20 wickets, Ranil from SLCC was the best wicketkeeper with 19 dismissals, Sukitha from Tuskers was the best allrounder with 239 runs and 10 wickets. Special awards were given to Prashant from Powerstars for century and Aneesh from Big XII for Hat trick. For Divn II, Paul from Miura Bulls was the best batsman with 201 runs, Jameel from Champions CC II was the best bowler with 13 wickets, Saurabh from Woodlands Hurricanes with 19 dismissals was the best wicket keeper, Gaurav from Miura Bulls was the best allrounder with 166 runs and 10 wickets.Online scorecard is at: https://www.cricclubs.com/3T/fullScorecard.do?matchId=1381&clubId=8675