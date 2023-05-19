TCC Winter 2022 Taped Ball Tournament — Winners: Gladiators, Runners Up: Tuskers

HOUSTON: Gladiators won TCC Taped ball Winter 2022 tournament by clinically chasing the target of 102 set up by Tuskers. This was a Final between seasoned Gladiators (9th Final) versus the youth of Tuskers (first final) , in which experience triumphed.

With rain threatening to arrive in the second half, Tuskers after winning the toss chose to bat first. The game started as anticipated, with Gladiator bowlers bowling to a plan and inviting Tuskers openers to play risky shots. Tuskers on the other hand did not hold back and started positively. Vishal provided an early breakthrough by knocking Shan’s stumps and then Mathew lured Sukitha into playing a lofted shot that culminated his innings with Sanman taking a catch on the boundary. At the end of power play Tuskers were 24 for 2. That’s when ever young Subodh, delivered a perfect yorker to uproot in form batsman Gihan. After 8 overs the game was evenly poised with Tuskers score at 47 for 3. Sisindu then launched Ninad for a massive six and just when it appeared that floodgates may open, Ninad bowled a beauty to take the wicket of Geethike caught by Sandeep. Aradhya followed it with the key wicket of hard hitting Sisindu and Sandeep bowled Kumudu to pull back Tuskers to 68 for 7. Some sensible batting towards the end, between Thushara and Tharindu took them to a respectable score of 101.

For Gladiators, Vishal and Ninad took 2 wickets each while Subodh, Mathew, Khatwani and Aradhya chipped in with one wicket each. Calm and reliable wicket keeper Darshan took two catches and athletic fielder Sheetal assisted in one run out.

At the half time, it started to pour heavily, making conditions challenging to bat and Tuskers bowlers who did not allow more than 100 runs in any playoff games were smelling an upset. However, Gladiator openers decided to take the challenge to the bowlers and with some crisp off side shots and rotating strike, Sanman and Amit Patel quickly got off the blocks scoring 22 runs in the first 4 overs. Sisindu then got the prized scalp of Amit. Mathew who has been in good touch joined Sanman and both of them neutralized the bowling attack with high quality display of batting. Sanman scored 32 runs and stitched match winning partnership of 46 runs with Mathew. Mathew (48) and Ninad (9) then finished off the game with relative ease as Gladiators rampaged towards the target in the 16th over. Gladiators captain Emad, and Mr. Dependable Aradhya did not even have to bat much during the playoff games, which is a testament to how far Gladiators batting has come this season.

For Gladiators, this was a reward for the hard work the team had put behind the scenes and the celebrations after winning their 4th championship felt like it was their 1st . This team does not get OLD and loves to have fun!!

Gladiators team was supported on the sidelines by Dinesh (owner J), fast bowler Pawan and Bhargav, batsman Amit Shah and Neeraj and Lucky Mascots Navendu and KP.

The game was followed by a well-managed presentation ceremony organized by Jagdish Biradar. Emad Babri, the captain of Gladiators was handed over the winner’s trophy and the runners up trophy was handed over to the captain of Tuskers Geethike. Mathew from Gladiators was the MVP of the final. Tournament awards were also handed over. Vishal from Gladiators was nominated as the MVP of the tournament. Kusal from SLCC was the best batsman with 275 runs. Kishore from Miura Bulls CC and Kushal from BHCC were the best bowlers with 14 wickets each. Arun from Masters was the best wicketkeeper with 29 Dismissals. Sadesh from HCF was the best Allrounder with 211 runs and 8 wickets. Special Awards for Century were given to Kusal from SLCC and Ashwin from Cougars. Special Awards for Hat Trick were given to Manish from Masters, Moiz from Deccan Royals, Sai Prasad from Woodland Hurricanes and Sampath from SLL. Online scorecard is at: https://cricclubs.com/3T/viewScorecard.do?matchId=1508&clubId=8675 and YouTube video is at https://youtu.be/rijLN6zsAcY