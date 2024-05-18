Texas A&M Professor Reddy Appointed Editor of Experimental Neurology

COLLEGE STATION, Texas: NRI Scientist Dr. Samba Reddy, Regents Professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics and Director of the Institute of Pharmacology and Neurotherapeutics at Texas A&M University School of Medicine, has been appointed as the Editor of Experimental Neurology, a prestigious international medical journal.

Experimental Neurology, renowned for its focus on neuroscience research on the mechanisms underlying neurological disorders, is considered a top-level journal in the field, boasting an impressive impact factor of 5.6. The journal’s scope encompasses a wide range of topics, including neural development, neuroregeneration, neuroplasticity, and transplantation, making it a pivotal platform for disseminating cutting-edge research in neurology and neuroscience.

With over two decades of experience in academia and research, Dr. Reddy has established himself as a global leader in neurotherapeutics, particularly in developing new treatments for epilepsy and other brain disorders affecting millions worldwide.

A TAMUS Chancellor EDGES Fellow and Board-Certified Pharmacist, Dr. Reddy’s research endeavors have been consistently funded by prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Department of Defense (DOD), with annual grant funding exceeding $1.6 million. His work has led to the development of novel neurosteroid treatments for seizures and nerve agent neurotoxicity, as well as the FDA approval of groundbreaking medicines such as Brexanolone for post-partum depression and Ganaxolone for seizures in CDKL5-deficiency epilepsy.

In addition to his remarkable research achievements, Dr. Reddy is a dedicated educator, teaching medical and graduate-level courses and mentoring numerous students and postdoctoral scholars. His commitment to advancing the field of neuroscience is further evidenced by his service on various national panels and organizations, including the NIH, DOD, and US Pharmacopoeia.

Dr. Reddy’s appointment as Editor of Experimental Neurology is a testament to his unwavering dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and improving healthcare outcomes for individuals suffering from neurological disorders. Under his editorial leadership, Experimental Neurology is poised to continue its tradition of excellence in publishing groundbreaking research that shapes the future of neurology and neuroscience.

Dr. Samba Reddy, an Indian citizen, hails from Cherlapally in Parkal subdivision of Warangal District in Telangana.