Texas Gaushala Hosts Govardhan Puja, Gopa Ashtami

CYPRESS: On November 18, Texas Gaushala joyously observed the festivities of Govardhan Pooja and Gopa Ashtami. Govardhan Pooja commemorates the moment when Krishna, in safeguarding the Cows and Gopalas of Nandgaon, lifted the Govardhan hill. Gopa Ashtami, on the other hand, marks the occasion when Krishna led the cows for grazing.

Dedicated volunteers at Gaushala under the leadership of Nilesh Goswami worked diligently for approximately three days to gather cow dung (Gobar) and meticulously arranged a depiction featuring Krishna, Govardhan hill, and a special cow, symbolizing Sulakshana attentively observing Krishna’s idol. This intricate arrangement was crafted entirely from Gobar (cow dung cakes) and adorned with various ornaments.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced with Ganapathi Puja, followed by Shodasha Upachara Puja for Krishna. The rituals included Gau Puja, Tulasi Puja, cow Parikrama, and Govardhan Parikrama. Aparna Ganti and her students rendered beautiful musical performances, offering their Sangeeta Seva to Krishna. The divine gathering concluded with a volunteer-prepared Aanakut prasad (kadhi , bajra, khichdi kheer , mix veg Annkut vegetable , poori and other delicacies), bringing a sublime conclusion to the event in the midst of cows, creating a truly enchanting experience.