Texas Inpatient Consultants Host Appreciation Luncheon

By Jawahar Malhotra

SUGAR LAND: Texas Inpatient Consultants, a comprehensive primary care medical group, caring for patients 16 and older held a patient appreciation luncheon on Friday, December at its offices in Sugar Land. The clinic is led by physicians Dr Dominic Sreshta and Dr Emmanuel Opara and Anita Sreshta.

For 22 years, TIC clinicians have treated patients who have acute illnesses and chronic medical condition in the clinic, assisted living facilities, nursing facilities, and multiple hospitals in the Sugarland area.

TIC focuses on preventive medicine and health maintenance by providing wellness exams, chronic disease management, and patient education and teaching them to take responsibility of exercising good health practices for themselves and their families.

TIC has built a community of interns from at least four area school districts and 15 college programs, offering them a chance to shadow the clinicians and learn basic procedures for charting and learn patient bedside manners. The appreciation lunch was for the 6 graduates of the program as well as some patients and the entire staff.

The program was coordinated by Mahammed S., TIC Admin Assistant and the superb box lunches of Chinese food were provided by Aling’s Chinese Bistro. Lunch was hosted by vendors Caitlin of Sailix, Melissa of Harbor Hospice and Anne Marie of Apex Home Health. Also attending were this reporter and Dr Nik Nikam, a retired cardiologist and community supporter.

After lunch, Dr Sreshta and Dr Opara handed out gifts to the entire staff, interns and guests.