Tulsi Kewalramani

HOUSTON: The Indian community in Houston lost a good friend in the passing of Tulsi Kewalramani on Saturday, May 25th, 2024.

Tulsi born and brought up in India, attended Sainik Boarding School in Jamnagar. He then went on to do Marine Engineering and sailed around the world on board cargo ships, as an engineer. Family pressures resulted in Tulsi settling down and joining the family business. Tulsi soon married Shalini and the couple moved to Liberia in west Africa and spent 8 years living there till a coup toppled the government and political unrest forced expatriates to leave the country. The Kewalramani family moved to the USA in 1990, and opened Maharani Music in 2001. This soon became THE store for all Indian music and movie lovers.

Tulsiji took a very active role in promoting Indian music of all genres and languages. When Music CDs took a downturn he started exploring different avenues and started Armonia Decor + Gifts, in 2023, which became his dream project.

Tulsiji was passionate about music and the arts. He was a long-time supporter of the Indo-American Association and served as it’s Volunteer Outreach Coordinator. He was highly regarded by all and touched many lives with his kindness, generosity, and love.

In 2020 after a trip to India, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but still wanted to complete his dream project and open the gift store. In spite of ongoing medical treatments, through sheer will power and determination, Tulsiji managed to set up the beautiful store and saw his dream project come to life.

Unfortunately, he lost his fierce battle with the cancer and passed away on May 25th. He leaves behind his loving wife Shalini, his daughter Reshma, son-in-law Sanjan, grandsons Dylan and Devin, and sister and brother-in-law Bina and Rattan Hemrajani. He also leaves behind his large circle of friends. The Armonia Décor + Gifts is his legacy.

As we mourn Tulsi’s loss, we also celebrate his life and the lasting impact he had on all of us. Om Shanti.