Upma & Mukulesh Shah Host Dinner with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor for Akshaya Patra

HOUSTON: Upma and Mukulesh Shah hosted an evening fundraiser benefiting the Akshaya Patra Foundation at their residence in Sugar Land on September 8, 2023. The event was graced by the presence of the renowned Celebrity Chef, Sanjeev Kapoor. The Shahs’ home was brimming with invited guests, including leaders from the Akshaya Patra Houston Chapter, AP’s National Development Director, Shree Sanjeev Kapoor, and the delightful bride, Mrs. Alonya Kapoor.

Akshaya Patra, the world’s largest NGO in India, provides over 2.0+ million mid-day meals to children in government schools, ensuring no child is deprived of education due to hunger. To further this noble cause, sponsors Upma & Mukulesh Shah, along with their generous guests, raised a substantial sum to help feed hungry children.

The event featured a captivating cooking demonstration by Chef Kapoor, showcasing a recipe chosen by the hosts. Chef Kapoor prepared one of his recent favorites, a popular dish highlighting the use of millet – Samo Kheer. As 2023 is the year of Millet in India, promoting a healthy diet, the Kheer was garnished with mixed berries and nuts, delighting all attendees. For those unable to get close to the cooking counter, the demonstration was displayed on large-screen TVs throughout the house.

Following the cooking demonstration, Chef Kapoor, Emcee Mayur Shah, and the Akshaya Patra Houston Chapter Team led a fundraising activity. Host Upma Shah made a heartfelt appeal to her guests, urging them to support Akshaya Patra by donating to help feed hungry children in India. Janardan Thakkar, a member of the board of directors of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, delivered a keynote message in support of the foundation. Masala Radio personalities Sunil Thakkar and Dilip Kanabar attended the event and generously donated to Akshaya Patra.

The evening continued with a delectable dinner and Hindi melodies performed by a local professional singer, Mr. Rajesh Vishwakarma, and an associate. The festivities concluded around 10:00 PM.

We deeply appreciate the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of the Houston Chapter Leaders and team, including Mr. Ashok Shah, Mr. Sanjeev Yamdagni, Mr. Mayur Shah, Mr. Ashish Mehta, Mr. Anand Arya, Mr. Samrat & Jayanti Bera, Mrs. Vaijayanthi Negamanthan, Mrs. Maithily Shah, Mrs. Jhilmil Yamdagni, and Mrs. Linda Thakkar.

The Shah Family – Upma, Mukulesh, Neerav, Noopur, and Ronak – displayed remarkable generosity in support of the Akshaya Patra Foundation and its mission to provide meals to hungry school-going children in India. On behalf of the Akshaya Patra Houston Chapter and our national foundation, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their invaluable support.