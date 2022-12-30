‘Veer Baal Diwas’ Observed in Indian Embassy, Consulate

WASHINGTON DC: ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ was observed in the Embassy of India in Washington DC on 26 December 2022 in presence of Indian Diaspora and students. A celebration also took place at the Indian Consulate in Houston.

All attendees paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices made by Sahibzade- the beloved sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. A digital exhibition on the lives of Sahibzades, Baba Ajit Singh Ji, Baba Jujhaar Singh Ji, Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji was also mounted on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Charge d’Affaires Ms. Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the various initiatives implemented by the Government of India which have facilitated commemoration of sacred festivals of Sikhism- including opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor; celebration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji across the world; the commemoration of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur ji – with a special commemorative coin and postage stamp being released by the Hon’ble Prime Minister to mark Guru Teg Bahadur’s 400th Prakash Purab; and bringing back three ‘Holy Swarups’ of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Afghanistan with full honour in August last year.

The inaugural commemoration of ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is taking place in India and across the world, as the country celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav signifying 75 years of India’s independence.