Vidya Wati Uppal 1916-2023

CHICAGO: Vidya Wati Uppal was born on Aug 20, 1916, in the city of Sargodha in pre-partition India. She got married to our father Dr. Amir Chand Uppal in 1937 and together they raised their five children. The partition of India in 1947 forced them from their home after which they settled in Rohtak, India. They lived together for 67 years.

A devout Hindu and a follower of the teachings of Swami Dayanand, Vidya practiced her faith diligently throughout her life. She was a strict disciplinarian and instilled these dharmic values in her children and grandchildren. Upon the death of her husband in 2004, Mataji moved to the US in 2005 and stayed in Houston through 2016. In August 2017 she was moved to a nursing home Bria of Westmont (Chicago area).

Mataji is survived by her daughters, Santosh (late Jiwan Lal) Markan, Prem (late Surendra) Arya, and Nirmal (Harbans) Bajaj as well as sons Kul Bhushan (Suman) Uppal and Jug Mohan (Madhu) Uppal. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren as well as a large extended family. Mataji’s entire family is indebted to Bria of Westmont and its outstanding staff for taking excellent and loving care of her in the last six years of her life.