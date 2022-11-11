Visit of Shri Guruji to Teach Pranayama

By Vijay Karna

HOUSTON: Houstonians were delighted to see a Siddhayogi (Shri Guruji) visit and personally teach the secret internal pranayama from Bhagavad Gita between October 14 and October 30. He breaks the common misconception that pranayama is concerned with external oxygen through nostrils and teaches the scientific pranayama that heals from ailments and help one attain salvation. This was once in a lifetime opportunity to learn this vidya directly from him. The teachings and blessings are for all genders; Male and Female, young above 10 years, and old any age.

Shri Guruji’s Discourses and Upadesams were organized in different parts of the USA between September and October and will continue in December 12 in Chicago IL, Columbus IN, Lafayette LA, Dallas TX, Orlando FL, Atlanta GA, and many places in New Jersey Tristate along with the Houston area. In Houston, particularly, he arrived on October 13, and participated in the inaugural and parade sessions of Dussehra Diwali of Shri Sitaram foundation at skeeters stadium. A float carried under the banner Shri Swamy Ramananda Gyan Ashram was a beautiful depiction of the theme Guruji propagated.

Yoga has arrived in Western world in different forms. Yet, to see yogam teaching by a physician turned yogi is unique and divine. Yogam is quite different from physical yoga. Yogam is an internal pranayama. Sri Guruji teaches the true Brahma vidya according to Sri Krishna in Bhagavad Gita. As he was in the Greater Houston area from October 13th through October 30th, serious seekers took advantage of his blessings and teachings.

He is a son, disciple, husband, father, grandfather most of all a loving Siddha Guru guiding his disciples, setting himself as an example.

It was in the early stages of his journey as a doctor in 1978, he was first acquainted with his Gurudev Sri Swami Ramananda Paramahamsa, whose teachings and philosophy changed Dr. Vandana Venkateswara Rao’s (now known as Dr. Swamy Antarmukhananda) life forever. Onsetting his journey to enrich humanity, he teaches the true Siddha Vidya in purest form as it was taught by Sri Krishna to Arjuna.

Being declared “Tvameva Aham” – “You are I” by his Guru, this purna yogi is now ‘peetadhipathi’ of Sri Swamy Ramananda Siddhayoga Gnana Ashramam, Kamannavalasa, AP, India. Tirelessly, he initiates the common man at large to the path of “Brahmavidya”. Sri Guruji, irrespective of the great heights he reached, teaches us the humbleness and humility. He guides his disciples to live a joyful yogic life amidst their duties and responsibilities.

In recent times, when the Covid-19 hit the world, Swami Antarmukhananda and his disciples helped thousands of covid patients to health. He himself taught covid-19 patients this internal pranayama online and achieved great results for the ones who practiced religiously. Under his guidance, no patient required oxygen therapy and no fatalities have been reported till date. Even after complete recovery, many have adopted this Vidya as their lifestyle and have uplifted the quality of their lives.

In Houston metro, his discourses were arranged in October by Shisyas and coordinators Usha Kavart, Mridula Karna, Usha Rangaraj at Jalram Baba Mandir at West Belfort Avenue, Sugar Land and other locations in Sugar Land, and Pearland. In these discourses, a few people also Initiated {sic} to learn, instill, and propagate yogam and hence healing to the misery of human beings.

If anybody likes to meet Siddhayogiji or learn this Siddha internal pranayama, they can meet him again in December in Houston area, and contact Usha Kavart (director of Kalabharati School of music and arts) at whatsapp 713-540-6310,). For further information on any topic, please visit website www.antarmukhananda.org or contact Ms. Kavart on Whatsapp.