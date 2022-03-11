Wadhwanis Endow Lone Star College Scholarship

CYPRESS: After nearly two decades of support for the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) program at Lone Star College-CyFair, Ishu and Ashok Wadhwani will now provide a financial helping hand with an endowment scholarship.

The Wadhwanis, who owned two successful companies specializing in geospatial systems integration and data management services for more than 35 years, said LSC-CyFair’s GIS associate degree program has become top-notch with professors ensuring the curriculum concentrates on greater Houston’s industry requirements.

“The quality of the program, and the capabilities of the graduates, have been outstanding,” said Ashok, who not only served as a member and later as chair of the GIS curriculum committee, but offered program students internships and employment. “After few years, these interns had become subject matter experts and qualified as senior GIS experts with advanced degrees.”

Michael Konvicka, LSC-CyFair Professor of Geography and GIS, said the Wadhwani’s many years providing guidance, facilitating internship possibilities, and promoting the GIS degree and certificate program throughout the Houston GIS community is appreciated.

LSC-CyFair’s GIS program helps prepare a skilled workforce in the GIS industry which employs analysts to technicians in government, energy, education, business sectors, to name a few. And, according to Zippia.com, while more than 27,600 GIS technicians with a median salary of $63,200 are employed in the United States with the majority located in Houston and Atlanta, only approximately 32% of all GIS techs are women.

“Women have been underrepresented in the LSC-CyFair GIS program, just as they have been underrepresented in the GIS workforce,” said Konvicka. “With the goal of increasing participation and representation of women in the GIS workforce, this scholarship will help us attract and retain talented students and help us prepare them for a rewarding career.”

The first Ishu and Ashok Wadhwani Scholarship recipient will be awarded this fall. The application deadline for this new endowment, and other endowed LSC-CyFair scholarships, is April 1. For information on the LSC Foundation and donor impact, go to LoneStar.edu/Foundation.