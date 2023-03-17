“Waking Up Free: India’s Journey” at Miller Outdoor Theater

A brand new recipient of National Endowment for the Arts funding, Silambam Houston is proud to present this 90-minute thematic presentation in Bharatanatyam that tells the stories of India’s freedom struggle, and celebrates her heroes, through the dynamic kaleidoscope of dance and the emotive range of classical Indian music. This original production takes the audience on India’s journey to freedom and beyond: from the oppression of the British Raj, to the remarkable stories of the non-violent resistance, led by the heroes of India’s freedom struggle, and carried through with patriotic fervor by the people of the country, to the hope and optimism of present-day India.

Conceptualized and directed by Lavanya Rajagopalan, the production features choreography by award-winning dancer/choreographer Priya Murle (from Chennai India). The stirring original music score is composed and directed by Nandini Anand, and performed by senior dancers from the Silambam Houston Dance Company and Shri Silambam Academy (Chennai).



This performance is made possible by a grant from the Miller Theater Advisory Board. Silambam Houston programming is supported by funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance, the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund, and Dance Source Houston.