YLDP Session with Judge Ravi Sandill

HOUSTON: Last Saturday, YLDP Houston had wonderful interactive session with Harris County District Civil Court Judge Ravi K. Sandill. For last 11 years, Judge Ravi K. Sandill had sessions on leadership with various topics with young leaders of YLDP and encouraging them. He also offered YLDP Students high school internships and later some of them became practicing lawyers at his court.