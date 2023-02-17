Young Chef Puts Margaritaville Lake Resort on the Map for South Asian Weddings

Prabhu joined the resort in 2021 and is responsible for banquet planning, menu tasting, ordering, and training other employees.He also has become instrumental in the resort’s South Asian wedding business, which has grown exponentially since he joined the team. His culinary expertise, paired with his understanding of South Asian culture and traditions, has proven to be of significant benefit. During his time at the resort, he has successfully led the catering efforts for seven different Indian weddings, with his sights set on more in the near future.“Chef Sam has proven himself a knowledgeable and skilled culinary leader and an invaluable team member. He has worked diligently to help create a menu and fine-tune our ability to offer a venue that provides the perfect setting for a South Asian wedding,” said Frank Zouari, Executive Chef for Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe Houston. “He is well-organized and had a wide range of skills, which are critical to our success.”He also has played a lead role in Margaritaville’s participation in The Woodlands Taste of the Town in 2022 and 2023.

Before he joined the team at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Prabhu spent time cooking for the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the team of international interns and quickly earned a reputation for serving as a mentor to others. He also has worked for several 5-star hotels in India, including TAJ West end Banglore, Vivanta by Taj bekel, Grand Mecure Banglore, and the Westin Hotel.

Prabhu graduated in 2016 from the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration in Manipal, India. As a young chef, he has achieved multiple accolades, including the best chef award and being named employee of the year by his former employers.

“We look forward to Chef Sam’s continued contributions to Margaritaville as it expands its South Asian wedding business. He is a tremendous asset to us, and we look forward to watching him grow as one of our best culinary leaders,” said Zouari.

Located about an hour north of the Greater Houston area, Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, offers the perfect setting for a South Asian wedding, offering an array of venues to accommodate the rich traditions of the culture. You can learn more by visiting www. https://www. margaritavilleresorts.com/ margaritaville-lake-resort- lake-conroe.