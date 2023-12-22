Young Hearts, Big Impact: Punjabi School of GSSWH Kids Rally Together to Serve at Local Food Bank

A Lesson in Compassion and Community Engagement

HOUSTON: In a heartening demonstration of empathy and community spirit, a group of enthusiastic school kids from Gurudwara Sahib of Southwest Houston (GSSWH) actively volunteered their time at the Houston Food Bank, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to making a positive impact on the lives of others. This was an embodiment of “Sewa” (selfless service), one of the core beliefs of Sikhism. The event was organized by a long time GSSWH member, Mr. Harvinder Singh and his 12-yr old son Karanveer Singh.

A Lesson Beyond the Classroom: GSSWH Students Take Action

The young minds at GSSWH School are learning a different kind of lesson – one that goes beyond the classroom walls. Led by their compassionate teachers and parents, these students have embraced the value of giving back to the community through hands-on volunteering at the local food bank.

One in five southeast Texas children is considered food insecure, which means they don’t have consistent access to enough nutritious food. Many of these children rely on school meals to provide breakfast and lunch during the school year. During breaks, such as weekends and holidays, many of these children go home to little or no meals. The HFB’s Backpack Buddy program provides nutritious, child-friendly food for under privileged school children to take home over the weekend.

Little Hands, Big Hearts: School Kids Make a Difference

With an eagerness to help, the school kids from GSSWH can be found diligently sorting and packing food items at the Houston Food Bank. Their small but mighty contributions made an impact on the organization’s ability to provide for those facing food insecurity in the community.

“GSSWH Punjabi School believes in instilling values that go beyond academics. Volunteering at the food bank is a tangible way for our students to understand the importance of Sewa, the selfless service fostering love, compassion and empathy for others including social responsibility,” says Mrs. Manmeet Likhari, the school Director.

Fostering a Sense of Responsibility: Students Shine as Community Leaders

The volunteering initiative has not only provided practical assistance to the food bank but has also nurtured a sense of responsibility and leadership among the students. As they work side by side with their parents and fellow volunteers, the young volunteers are discovering the power they hold to effect positive change in the lives of others.

“Our students are not just learning about the world; they are actively shaping it. Volunteering at the food bank allows them to see the direct impact of their efforts and reinforces the idea that even small acts of kindness can make a big difference,” adds Mr. Harvinder Singh.

A Call for Unity: How You Can Support GSSWH School’s Volunteering Efforts

As GSSWH School continues to nurture these young hearts, they extend an open invitation to the broader community to support their volunteering initiatives. Whether through donations, mentorship, or joining in volunteer activities, there are numerous ways for individuals and businesses to contribute to the cause. For more information on how to get involved with GSSWH School’s community service initiatives, please contact Punjabi School of GSSWH at punjabischoolgsswh@gmail.com.