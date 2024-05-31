Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP) Celebrates Graduation

HOUSTON: The Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP) of Houston, a non-profit organization established in 2007 for Indo-American youth, recently held its graduation ceremony. The organization offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes classroom sessions, service projects, volunteering, networking events, meant to provide students with real-world industry experiences and opportunities.

The ceremony commenced with an encouraging message from the Chairman and Vice Chairman, who provided profound insights to the students: “Our journey is defined not by the obstacles we encounter, but by the path we choose to navigate them.”

Following this, the President gave a brief overview of the year’s YLDP activities, including class sessions, service and volunteering projects, and timely submission of essays. This year’s class comprised 11th and 12th-grade students from 17 different high schools across the Greater Houston area. Many students were recognized with special awards and accolades.

YLDP Houston also had the great honor of hosting the esteemed Chief Guest, D.C. Manjunath, the Consular General of Houston. The Chief Guest shared his leadership journey and explained the connection between philosophy and leadership. His presence and insightful words provided great motivation to the students, parents, and volunteers present. YLDP has equipped the students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate college and the real world. As they embark on their new journey, they are encouraged to keep their eyes on the horizon and remain committed to their aspirations to serve their community. The future holds endless possibilities for them to achieve and cherish.

Graduation director facilitated the award ceremony by explaining the graduation criteria like completing all the sessions, service/volunteering projects, submitting essays on time, students were required to prepare leadership topic and lead a group presentation. She also explained the method of recognizing best students of the year award and selected students whose articles were selected as best essays to publish in local newspapers.

After the award ceremony, students presented their favorite sessions of the year and their key learning moments. They shared feedback for the continuous improvement of YLDP Houston. These students are also committed to staying connected through the YLDP Alumni network. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavors and look forward to seeing the incredible things they accomplish.