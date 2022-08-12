Zee Telugu ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ Grand Finale

HYDERABAD: Zee Telugu’s premier reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar, has taken viewers on a memorable musical journey over the past six months by presenting extraordinary performances by its talented contestants week after week. This season has introduced viewers to several young talents and won their hearts, however, like every good thing, this show is also coming to an end. But before it goes off-air, a power-packed grand finale will be showcased where the top 8 finalists go head-to-head to win the title of the next Singing Superstar. The contestants will sing their heart out for one last time in a bid to take home the trophy during the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar Grand Finale, which will be telecast on 14th August from 11 am onwards.

While the enchanting performances of the finalists will surely mesmerise one and all, a few surprise acts and the presence of singing icon P Susheela, superstars Nithin, Kriti Shetty, and Shruti Haasan will also ensure that the audience is hooked to their TV screens. The Grand Finale will witness the top 8 finalists including Abhinav, Daniel, Sai Sri Charan, Sudhanshu, Shivani, Shruthika, Parvathi, and Pranav Kaushik ­­going head-to-head in several musical rounds and keeping the audience glued to their TV screens.

The mega episode will also see P Susheela being felicitated for her invaluable contribution to the field of music. In fact, she will also take everyone on a trip down the memory lane and leave them emotional as she reminisces her musical stint with SP Balasubramanyam with whom she sung some of their all-time hits. Making the finale even more glamorous, Shruti Haasan will be seen rocking the stage with her singing and dancing skills, while Nithin and Krithi Shetty from ‘Macherla Niyojakavargam’ will impress one and all with their dance moves on a popular number from the movie. What’s more is that actor-cum-producer Niharika Konidela, YouTubers Anil Geela and Nikhil Vijayendra Simha and other actors from the upcoming web series ‘Hello World’ will also be seen engaging the viewers with their funny banter and make everyone laugh out loud! While these celebrities will spread cheer and joy on the faces of the nervous finalists through some heart-warming conversations, anecdotes, memories and advice, music director-cum-singer Raghu Kunche and noted director Dev Katta will also the surprise contestants with some exciting offers. Last but not the least, a special patriotic rendition by budding singers will mark the India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which will be followed by a special felicitation of ex-servicemen.

All in all, the Grand Finale will surely be epic, and you cannot miss watching the star-studded episode to find out the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar. To make the Grand Finale even more appealing, Zee Telugu has announced a special contest – Win with the Winner – where the viewers just have to guess the winner and win an exciting prize! All you have to do is scan the QR code shown on the channel and its social media handles and guess the winner. The contest will be open till 13th August and the winner, who will be decided through a lucky draw and announced on 14th August, will get a mega prize.