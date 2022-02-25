ZEE5 Global Brings New Content with Mithya, Tonic, Vilangu and Bangarraju

~This weekend, binge five titles in five different languages, only on ZEE5 Global~

With one of the best regional content libraries in the country, ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is bringing to you five new shows and movies in five different languages this weekend. On February 18, the platform released original titles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali and Punjabi. From widely anticipated Huma Qureshi-Avantika Dassani starrer Mithya to Nagarjuna, Vimal, and Naga Chaitanya lighting up the screens with Tamil original series Vilangu and the much-awaited Telugu movie Bangarraju; get ready to binge all weekend long with ZEE5 Global’s exquisite content library with these titles:

Mithya – Hindi Original series

Director: Rohan Sippy

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chatterjee

Synopsis: A tale of two women who are at odds with each other over allegations of plagiarism, which sparks a series of hostilities and shocking revelations spun around a murder for which they both are suspects.

Vilangu – Tamil Original Series

Director: P. Jayadevi

Cast: Vimal, Bala Sarvanan, Ineya

Synopsis: Paridhi, an honest cop, must race against time to solve a mysterious crime case that has baffled the police department.

Bangarraju- Telugu Movie

Director: Kalyan Krishna

Cast: Udaya Bhanu, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya

Synopsis: A starlit gala night that witnesses the reunion of popular Telugu celebrities as they share the stage with renowned actors and give mesmerising performances.

Tonic – Bengali Movie

Director: Avijit Sen

Cast: Dev, Paran Bandopadhyay, Shakuntala Barua, Koneenica Banerjee

Synopsis: For his wedding anniversary, a 75-year-old man plans a trip with his wife. He meets Tonic, a charismatic travel agent whose presence makes the trip memorable and brings back the joy in their lives. Coming soon!

Mera Vyah Kara Do – Original Punjabi Movie

Director: Sunill Khosla

Cast: Mandy Takhar, Dilpreet Dhillon, Hobby Dhaliwal

Synopsis: This ZEE5 Global Original film narrates the story of a girl next door who edits her matrimonial profile with bold pics and comments. The bad girl image works in her favour but also creates chaos in her life.

