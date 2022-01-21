ZEE5 Global presents Naseeruddin Shah-Lara Dutta Starrer Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

MUMBAI: ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, brings you a host of new movies and series across languages. This New Year, has a plethora of exciting new titles across languages to keep you glued to the edge of your seats through the month.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Soha Ali Khan, the highly-anticipated comedy drama Kaun Banegi Shikharwati released on 7th January. Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the ZEE5 original series is a royal family-drama that follows the story of four daughters competing in a series of royal games to be chosen as heir of Naseeruddin’s kingdom Shikharwati.

Continuing the theme of sibling rivalry, watch a fight to the finish between three siblings to own their mother’s will in ZEE5 Original family-drama film 36 Farmhouse. Slated for a January release, the gripping feature is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar in the lead.

Fans of Bengali movies have reasons to celebrate as ZEE5 brings you four eagerly-awaited titles on the service in January 2022. Atanu Ghosh’s film Binisutoy starring Ritwik Chakraborty, Jaya Ehsaan hit the ZEE5 screens on 7th January. The film dealing with the void people face in their busy urban lives is a must watch gripping drama. Furthermore, Mukti, the Bengali 9 episode web-series starring Ritwick Chakraborty, Arjun Chakroborty, Ditipriya Roy will be released on 26 January.

Enjoy a dose of rib-tickling comedy with Naga Shaurya and Ritu Verma starrer Varudu Kaavalenu. Directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya, the Telugu romantic-comedy released on 7 January. Finally, Marathi viewers can stream the premiere of Pandu, starring Bhau Kadam and Sonali Kulkarni, released on 2nd January.

