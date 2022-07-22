ZEE5 Global: Rangbaaz ‘Darr Ki Rajneeti’ Trailor Out

Global, 18th July 2022 : ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is back with another season of its flagship franchise, Rangbaaz. This is the third instalment of ZEE5 Global’s marquee gangster drama that has two successful seasons till now following two different political leaders cum criminals. Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, ‘Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is helmed by Navdeep Singh (of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame) and is set to premiere on 29th July. The series stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak among others.

‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is centred around Vineet Kumar Singh’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) who is a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style. This season charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As seen in the trailer, Saheb is released from jail after 11 years where he was imprisoned for over 32 criminal case charges including murder, kidnapping, and extortion. Loved by many, hated by some, and feared by all, Haroon Shah Ali Baig is now back to claim his territory with a single motive to contest and win the elections. And he has made it clear that he is willing to go to any length to get what he wants even if that means resorting to crude violence and murders.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/JIEcTX2zhos

Vineet Kumar Singh said, “I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of Rangbaaz – Darr ki Rajneeti. First, Ajay Rai is someone I have worked with him in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaz and he is my lucky charm. It’s always a good experience working with him. Secondly, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies. Thirdly, Siddharth Mishra has written an excellent script with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script. And lastly, Rangbaaz as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project and now with the trailer out, I have fingers crossed”.

Aakanksha Singh said, “I was aware about Rangbaaz’s legacy when I took on this season but it is only now that I realise the responsibility that follows. Rangbaaz has a massive fan following and so, we are excited and nervous to please the fans with this season. Though personally, this is my favourite season because of not just the credible performances by all actors but also the crew that put forth their A game. From Navdeep sir (the showrunner) and Sachin (our director) to the team of writers and producers, it truly was a dream team to work with. We have had an incredible time shooting for this season and I hope that the magic translated on-screen as well”.

Director Sachin Pathak said, “It has been an incredible experience being a part of Rangbaaz franchise from second season and what is most exciting is that every season is a fresh story with new actors and characters. This season is exciting as I got to work with Navdeep sir and a credible cast and we are looking forward to dropping the season soon and continuing the legacy of the franchise. This could not have happened without the incredible support from Ajay sir, Jar pictures and our brilliant crew”.

‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 Global on 29th July

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.